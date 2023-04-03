A partnership will help create a new generation of tradespeople.

Stamford College’s new ‘modern methods of construction centre’ was officially opened on Friday (March 31).

The building, which cost £3.3m, was created due to a surge of people wanting to get into trade-based industries.

The opening of the modern methods of construction centre at Stamford College

Sponsored by Allison Homes, the event also marked the launch of the housing provider's new partnership division, which is dedicated to delivering affordable homes.

Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of the Inspire Education Group which runs Stamford College, said "it is a real example of an employer working together in partnership" to overcome industry challenges.

At the event industry specialists were given a tour looking at rooms targeted for different trades such as building, carpentry, plumbing and electricians.

Visitors were able to have a go

The Bourne-based business Allison Homes has 17 apprentices training at the college which they say 'illustrates the commitment to growing capability in the industry'.

Allison Homes hopes to deliver 2,500 new homes each year and believes recruiting and training apprentices will help it to achieve this.

John Anderson, chief executive at Allison Homes, said: "Our heartland is South Kesteven.

"It is the engine room for our business so it's a very obvious thing to plant foundations here."

Students gave demonstrations

A chance to have a go at bricklaying

Allison Homes chief executive, John Anderson, gives a speech

Students answered questions

