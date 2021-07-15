Council officers have ordered a town business to stop work refitting a shop unit at a listed building after a disagreement over planning consent.

Enforcement officers approached workmen at the former wine shop at 6 Broad Street and told them to down tools.

The ground floor premises has been leased by Jonathon Hartley and James Clipstone who want to open a showroom for their Flow and Co Kitchens business this summer.

The ground floor site for the new floor kitchen showroom is to the left of the former Pear Tree pub in Broad Street. Photo: Google

Mr Hartley, who also runs an architectural consultancy, insists the work they are carrying out, including decoration and putting in a suspended ceiling, floor tiling, and replacement toilet, does not need consent.

He says they have yet to be contacted directly by the district council and have been unable to speak to officers to put their case forward.

“I have been trying to contact them by email and telephone on a daily basis to explain this,” he said.

“We are in danger of missing our opening date if we can’t re-commence the works as soon as possible which is very frustrating.”

A previous planning application for the address was submitted in June 2020 by London Inn owner Nick Pistolas to convert the shop into a takeaway.

Mr Pistolas, who owns the building, said the application was speculative and was just testing the water, but South Kesteven District Council said it had yet to be determined.

A council spokesman said listed building consent was needed for the internal work and that it was an offence for anyone to work without it.

Stamford Town Council are concerned at what they see as a growing problem of changes being made to buildings without consent.

They say buildings are either being developed without permission or plans are submitted retrospectively after work is complete.

The town council’s planning chairman Shaun Ford, told a committee meeting that a member of the public had reported the ongoing work at 6 Broad Street to the district council.

“This is emblematic of today, of people going ahead with works without even thinking about getting permission,” he said.

“It seems to be going on a lot now and in a conservation town like ours it’s serious. In an afternoon you can rip out a lot of history.”

Vice-chairman Julie Clarke said it was a ‘huge concern’.

“It makes a nonsense of having a conservation order over the town,” she said.