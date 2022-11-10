Football street parties are ‘coming home’ to Stamford during this year’s World Cup.

Unlike traditional street parties, the celebrations will be kept indoors at Willoughby's nightclub in Stamford.

Every England game is set to be shown - except against Iran - and will kick off with the England v USA match on Friday, November 25 starting at 5pm with a DJ playing football anthems before the game at 7pm.

Willoughby's Bar and Club in Broad Street, Stamford

The events will see a half time show with giveaway tickets and an extensive offering of drinks and food.

The World Cup Street Parties events were set to be held in the East of England Arena. However, due to not hitting the necessary amount of ticket sales organisers were forced to relocate.

People who have purchased tickets have been informed and offered a full refund or to move their tickets to Stamford.

Tickets, which are for over 18s only, can be bought from www.worldcup2022.uk.

Updates will also be posted on World Cup 2022 Street Parties' social media pages.