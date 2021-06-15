World leaders have made their mark on Stamford as they jotted down notes at a political summit.

The Stamford Notebook Company, based in Ryhall Road, was called on by organisers of the G7 conference to provide bespoke notebooks to be used by country leaders at the summit in Cornwall.

The business was reportedly selected because of their reputation for providing high-quality notebooks and stationary.

World leaders at Plenary 4 during the G7 Summit in Cornwall, UK on 12th June 2021. Photo: Karwai Tang/G7 Cornwall 2021

Hugo Spiegl, who runs the company, said; “Whilst the theme of the organisation was very much based in Cornwall they couldn’t find what they were after down there so they came to us. It’s what we do and what we are good at.”

He added: “We were delighted and very proud that a small business in Stamford can display and demonstrate its products to a world audience in such an environment.”

The team at The Stamford Notebook Company was contacted just two weeks before the summit began on Friday last week (June 11), and was given specific information on what the notebooks should look like in order to reflect the branding of the event.

The notebooks used by world leaders at the G7 conference, which were provided by The Stamford Notebook Company

Keeping up with the news, Hugo spotted Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President of the United States Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron all in possession of the book. Other leaders attending given a notebook include Canada’s Justin Trudeau, Japan’s Yoshihide Suga, Germany’s Angela Merkel and Italy’s Mario Draghi who represented their respective countries at the summit.

While Hugo has provided stationary to many notable names over the years, which he is unable to disclose, Mr Biden is ‘going to be up there’ on his list.

“I think that’s quite an achievement. It’s something we feel most proud about,” said Hugo.

“Our efforts to support the flag with quality British-made products are being handled by the President of the United States.”