The Conservative Party says their General Election candidate for Grantham and Stamford will live in the constituency.

The party has also said Gareth Davies will be a 'local champion' for the constituency.

He will also put it first by being an "engaged constituency focused MP who will be active, visible and live in the constituency with his wife Laura."

Philip Sagar . Laura and Gareth Davies, Martin Trollope-Bellew (14657716)

As reported in the Mercury yesterday, Mr Davies was elected as prospective parliamentary candidate by the membership of Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association on Wednesday night.

Mr Davies is a 35-year-old Yorkshireman who works in the financial services sector with major pension funds around the world and has advised the UK government on responsible investment.

In a statement issued last night, the Conservative Party said: "He will campaign to become the next Member of Parliament at the next General Election and his focus will be on being a local champion for the constituency ensuring Grantham and Stamford remains a great place to live, work, invest and visit."

The candidate, Mr Davies, also commented: "I am delighted to be selected as the Conservative candidate for Grantham and Stamford.

"Having a background in business, I firmly believe in building a thriving local economy to help bolster local shops and businesses ensuring our towns and villages prosper."

“I also want to ensure that we protect our rural communities and beautiful Lincolnshire countryside from over development, while ensuring that we gain investment for critical infrastructure projects like much-needed upgrades to the A1."

The statement also said, if elected Mr Davies will "put the constituency first by being an engaged constituency focused MP who will be active, visible and live in the constituency with his wife Laura."

Mr Davies added: “Only Boris Johnson and the Conservatives will get Brexit done by 31 October, with a great new deal for Britain, that will get our country back on the road to a brighter future, which I fully support. This will help deliver a strong economy to fund the public services we all rely on here in Grantham and Stamford.”

The pledges follow criticism of current MP Nick Boles, who left the party this year and was accused by local Conservatives of not showing enough interest in his constituency, including not buying a property here in the nine years he has been its MP.

Meanwhile,Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill added his praise to the tributes from other local senior Tories.

The Folkingham Rural county councillor, who is a vice-president of Grantham and Stamford Conservatives, said to the candidate on twitter: "Congratulations. You gave a barnstorming performance [at the selection hustings] giving us confidence that you will be a great advocate for Grantham and Stamford."