X Factor auditions come to Bill’s Bar in Oakham

The search for the next crop of X Factor contestants came to Oakham.

At Bill’s Bar in Oakham on Wednesday a team from the hit show screened hopefuls as part of the show’s first audition phase.

People from across the area were at Bill’s, a venue that was chosen after joint owner Jonathan Spencer impressed X Factor bosses when he sent them videos of talented artists performing at the bar’s open mic night.

If the wannabe pop stars who performed at Bill’s impressed they will go through to the next stage - auditioning in front of Simon Cowell and other the X Factor judges when auditions take place later in the year.

Musician, Jordon Poole, 22, of Oakham, sang and played guitar in his audition.

Jordon, who performed JCB by Nizlopi, said: “I have never really believed in myself to go out and audition for the X Factor elsewhere. This [auditions at Bill’s] is a good opportunity to just go for it.

“I think it went well, it was just like any other performance.”

Jordon, who is a member of two Oakham bands, To and Fro and Funked Up, added: “It is a dream for me just to be recognised as a musician.”

Among the others performing was Nicole Sullivan,16, a singer songwriter from Stamford.

Nicole, who played original material, said ahead of her performance: “It is cool that the auditions have been held here because it is just around the corner.

“I am very excited and very nervous about playing.”

Another musician fighting it out to win a place was Pembroke Tenneson, of Ashwell, who sang and played guitar.

After his performance, Pembroke said: “If I can do well and get on TV it will be fun.

“I am a musician and singer songwriter anyway. I thought this would be something different.”

Artists discovered by The X Factor have sold more than 300 million records.

Former winners include One Direction and Little Mix.