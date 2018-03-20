X Factor auditions to take place at Bills Bar in Oakham

X Factor auditions are to be held at Bills Bar in Oakham.

The walk-in auditions for the smash-hit ITV talent show will take place on April 25.

Bill’s Bar was chosen after joint owner Jonathan Spencer impressed X Factor bosses when he sent them videos of talented artists performing at the businesses’ open mic night

Jonathan who owns the bar with his partner Rebecca Jones, said: “Most people’s reaction is they couldn’t believe it because it is such an obscure thing to happen in Oakham.

“Because we are the only place in the area that does it, we get quite a few people from Oakham coming to open mic.”

He explained: “We do well we have high quality musicians regularly now. We get people who regularly perform to people who have never played to an audience.

“There are quite few acts that started at open mic. They have been that popular that we have given them paid gigs afterwards.”

The auditions are open to those aged 14 and over.

If you wish to attend the audition, you can turn up in person to Bills Bar on the day, however, it is recommend you register your interest by emailing billsbaroakham@gmail.com

If acts impress the audition team with their vocals they will then be in with a chance of auditioning in front of the X Factor judges when the judges’ auditions take place later in the year.

The X Factor has created superstars and some of the biggest recording artists worldwide.

Artists discovered by The X Factor UK have sold more than 300 million records worldwide.