X Factor coming to Oakham

Jonathan Spencer at Bill’s Bar Photo: Lee Hellwing

The auditions for the smash-hit ITV talent show, whose former winners include One Direction and Little Mix, will take place on April 25.

Bill’s Bar was chosen to be venue for the first round of the show’s auditions after joint owner Jonathan Spencer impressed X Factor bosses when he sent them videos of talented artists performing at the businesses’ open mic night.

Jonathan who owns the bar with his partner Rebecca Jones, said: “Most people’s reaction is they couldn’t believe it because it is such an obscure thing to happen in Oakham. “Because we are the only place in the area that does it, we get quite a few people from Oakham coming to open mic.”

He explained: “We do well we have high quality musicians regularly now.

“We get people who regularly perform to people who have never played to an audience.

“There are quite few acts that started at open mic. They have been that popular that we have given them paid gigs afterwards.”

The auditions are open to those aged 14 and over. If you wish to attend the audition, you can turn up in person to Bill’s Bar on the day, however, it is recommend you register your interest by e-mailing billsbaroakham@gmail.com

If acts impress the audition team with their vocals they will then be in with a chance of auditioning in front of the X Factor judges such as Simon Cowell when auditions take place later in the year.

The auditions are open to all genres and types of singers, including those performing their own original material.

A spokesman for X Factor said: “If you think you are the next Rak-Su, Grace Davies, Louisa Johnson, One Direction or Little Mix and think you have what it takes to be chosen to be on the next series of The X Factor, make sure you apply to audition.”

The X Factor has created superstars and some of the biggest recording artists worldwide.

Artists discovered by The X Factor have sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

The programme’s unprecedented legacy includes chart topping acts such as 2012 winner James Arthur, whose number one single Say You Won’t Let Go has gone multi-platinum in both the UK and the US and has sold more than 8.3 million copies worldwide.

For more information on the auditions visit www.itv.com/xfactor