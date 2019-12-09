Stamford residents and visitors alike have been enjoying tales of Stamford at Christmas.

Every Tuesday, Rachel Crowther and Ruth Clewlow have been giving guided tours around Stamford, showing its twinkly delights and festive traditions.

The 90-minute tours have been leaving the Stamford Arts Centre at 3pm and they cost £10 (£9 concessions).

Rachel Crowther and Ruth Clewlow

Rachel said: “We are historians. We both work at Burghley House and that is how we met.”

The pair, who both live in Stamford, launched their business Stamford Sights and Secrets Tours in May.

Ruth said: “We know the history of Stamford as well. That is our passion.”

This Thursday at 5.30pm, as part of the #ShopStamfordlate night Christmas shopping, the two friends will run a special charity tour in aid of Shelter.

The pair said: “I wouldn’t want to be homeless at Christmas. It’s a charity close to our heart.”

Details of Rachel and Ruth’s tours can be found at www.sightsandsecretstours.com

