The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain in Stamford, Oakham and Bourne over the weekend, with a yellow alert in place for Saturday July 24 and Sunday July 25.

Heavy rain and thundery showers are expected which may lead to flooding and transport disruption.

The Met Office have said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded or damaged, that delays in train and bus services may occur and driving conditions may become difficult.

The yellow rain warning comes just days after the recently issued amber warning for extreme heat, which lasts until Friday.

In Stamford, Thursday will reach a high of 28C while Friday will be slightly cooler, reaching a high of 23C at about 4pm.

In Oakham and Bourne, Thursday is forecast to be slightly cooler, around 27C.

On Saturday it will be "cooler and cloudier" said the Met Office, with thundery rain and sunny intervals. Rain is most likely between 10am and 4pm.

Heavy showers are due on Sunday, most likely between 1pm and 7pm with thunder and lightning around 1pm in Stamford.

The yellow warning is set to end on Monday. The forecast high on Monday for Stamford and Bourne is 23C. The high in Oakham is forecast as 22C.