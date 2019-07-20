The Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue Trust has been awarded £6,500 from the Healthy Rutland Grant Scheme.

The avenue is a collection of 150 yew trees, most over 200 years old, which form a walkway once used as a carriage drive to Clipsham Hall, the centre of the Clipsham Estate.

The awarded funds will help to make the avenue more accessible for people using wheelchairs.

Work will include putting in a new path to connect the car park to the main ride, the provision of new benches and tables that are wheelchair-user friendly and signs that will benefit all visitors.

Dr Patrick Candler, chairman of the trust, said: “This is really excellent news as it will help us restore the avenue as a great place for people to visit.

“Users will have easier access to the site and when they have walked to the far end, they will have a lovely place to rest, have a picnic and simply enjoy the beauty and tranquility of Yew Tree Avenue.

“Our application was all about the health benefits of connecting people back with nature.

"With the advice and help of the South Lincs and Rutland Access Forum, we have been able to make some changes that have been needed for some years.

“Our aim is to bring in more people of all abilities to join us to celebrate this Rutland gem.

“The trust is really appreciative of all the support and help given by the Rutland Community Well-Being Service.”

Patrick went on to encourage other community and voluntary sector organisations in the County to contact the Rutland Community Wellbeing Service and consider an application to the Healthy Rutland Grant Scheme if they had a project idea to improve health and wellbeing.

Patrick said: “Both the funding and the development support will make a huge difference to our group, and our ability to support local people to improve their health and wellbeing.”

The trust was formed last August to restore and preserve the 150 yews that line the avenue. The avenue was previously looked after by the Forestry Commission, which was unable to preserve them to the standards it would have liked.

The trust has since been seeking grants to restore the trees, with a view to making sure the area thrives

again.

