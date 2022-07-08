Many of us planning a day in the countryside will head to well-known areas like the Peak District or North Norfolk Coast or nature reserves like RSPB Titchwell or Frampton Marsh or Wildlife Trust reserves Rushden Lakes or Rutland Water, writes David Alvey, trustee and board member of the Langdyke Countryside Trust.

But getting there requires a car, facing petrol costs and traffic queues, increasing our personal carbon footprint and contributing to climate change.

The Langdyke Countryside Trust, along with its partners, is looking to deliver and improve the nature rich landscape right on our doorstep.

Climate action group

The trust has fantastic sites and many enthralling species to be discovered across the John Clare Countryside. Close to Stamford the excellent work by the Stamford Mill Stream Group in partnership with Welland Rivers Trust is one example as is the River Gwash/Welland confluence project in partnership with Burghley Estate.

The sound of running water cascading over riffles and ability to get up close to the Welland take you straight into the heart of the countryside within walking distance of the town centre. From these meadows, east of Stamford, a circular walk along the Welland takes you to Barnack Road bridge (near Copthill school) alongside areas of woodland recently opened up by Burghley and Langdyke.

Further into the countryside there are two walks originating in Stamford heading to Peterborough either via the Torpel Way to Bretton or the Hereward Way and through Nene Park to the city centre. Other rights of way can be explored and local pubs (The Millstone at Barnack, White Horse at Ufford, Bertie Arms at Uffington) and cafes (Sacrewell, Willowbrook Farm) provide ample opportunity to refuel yourselves.

Another option for those of us lucky enough to have a garden, is to explore ways of making it more wildlife friendly, allowing nature simply to come to you. Check out Langdyke’s eighth nature reserve initiative for ideas at langdyke.org.uk. Langdyke is a volunteer led registered charity and welcomes new members.

The next Climate Action Group meeting is on Wednesday, July 13, at 6pm. This virtual meeting can be joined by emailing: townclerk@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk for the link. Everyone is welcome!