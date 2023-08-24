Hard work and determination have paid off for secondary school pupils.

Congratulating pupils and staff for the effort they have put into GCSE studies, Uppingham Community College headteacher Ben Solly said: “We are extremely proud of how this cohort of pupils have applied themselves throughout a challenging period and how they have emerged with superb outcomes that will now propel them into their chosen post-16 pathway and beyond.

“Our pupils have worked incredibly hard during their five years here, despite the pandemic disruptions, demonstrating admirable levels of determination and resilience.

Ben Solly headteacher at Uppingham Community College

“To our class of 2023, you should be exceptionally proud of yourselves. I know you will go onto achieve incredible things with your lives. Well done and good luck for the future!”