A talented young artist is raising money for NHS Charities Together by selling her artwork posters.

Annabelle Wells, who finished studying at the Stamford Endowed Schools last year, is currently studying Graphic Design at Leeds and decided to put her artistic skills to use during these unprecedented times.

Having designed a series of A3 posters, she is selling them for £7 each with free delivery, with all profits being donated to a national charity. NHS Charities Together links 250 charities across the UK, who cumulatively donate £1 million a day to the NHS.