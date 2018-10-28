Young carers in Stamford are recognised

Young carers at New College Stamford are to receive a thank you gift for their heroic efforts.

Husband and wife, Brian and Brenda Sumner, South Kesteven district councillors for Stamford, have donated £100 each of their ward member grant to the work of Carers First in Stamford.

Carers First locality manager Rachel Boothby (centre) with SKDC councillors Brenda and Brian Sumner (right) with New College Stamford, student engagement officers Jess Dennett and Lauren Barker (4799436)

This means that around 20 young carers will receive a £5 voucher to spend at the on-site facilities at the college. The balance will be held for future support.

Coun Brenda Sumner, said: “This will help them feel valued, supported and recognised as they deal with their caring role while growing up, something which can be overwhelming.

Coun Brian Sumner, added: “Being a carer at such a young age can have a detrimental impact on their health and education, and we are happy to be able to help overcome any hardships they may face.”

Carers First supports carers in Lincolnshire and provides one-one-support including offering information, advice, guidance, training, activities and opportunities to meet with and talk to other carers.

The charity delivers the Lincolnshire Carers Service in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council’s customer service centre.

It has a base at New College Stamford, where young carers can also can drop-in.

This allows them to manage difficult conversations, get support with education or employment, help them access support for the person they are caring for and networking.

Rachel Boothby, Carers First locality manger, said: “This donation will help around 20 young adult carers towards improved health and wellbeing, increased confidence and more time for themselves, and will go a long way to reducing any feelings of anger and frustration at their role.”

Lincolnshire Carers can be contacted on 01522 782224 or e-mail CarersService@lincolnshire.gov.uk