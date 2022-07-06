Home   News   Article

Boy in hospital after hitting pothole in Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:00, 06 July 2022

A 12-year-old boy ended up in hospital after hitting a pothole in Stamford.

Last week between Kesteven Road and Willoughby Road, a young child hit a pothole resulting in him falling off his bike.

The boy, 12, was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A stock image of a pothole. Credit: iStock/georgeclerk
Stamford Town Councillor Dave Dorson, who lives nearby, told councillors that he has reported the pothole to Lincolnshire County Council before.

“I reported it in the past but it wasn’t filled," he said.

"The report I made was closed because it wasn’t 40mm."

He questioned 'how many people need to be injured' before the council takes action into pothole issues.

