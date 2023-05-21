Eight school teams took part in a cricket tournament that was even umpired by pupils.

Children from Bourne Westfield, Bourne Abbey, Baston, Langtoft, Market Deeping CP and Deeping St James schools met at Market Deeping Cricket Club, Towngate East on Tuesday (May 16).

They were playing the Dynamos version of the game, which is fast, with short overs and free hits for wides and no-balls.

Sixty-seven pupils played

The emphasis was on having fun and improving skills.

After an introduction and a run-through of the rules, teams played five matches over four hours, giving all 67 pupils plenty of playing time.

Matches were umpired and coached by sports leader students from Bourne Grammar School, who were praised by staff for their role.

As a result of the tournament, Langtoft Primary School is being invited to represent the area at the Lincolnshire county finals in June.

People can find out which local clubs offer Dynamos cricket at www.ecb.co.uk/play/dynamoscricket

Rupert Gibson, school games organiser for Lincolnshire, said: “Not only did we have glorious weather but also a beautiful venue at Market Deeping Cricket Club.

Market Deeping CP School

“It was such a fantastic experience for the pupils and we hope that many will play more cricket with friends, in school and at local clubs.”