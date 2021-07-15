A pair of primary school age boys have launched a petition to try and save their favourite ‘playground’ from the Monarch Park development.

Aryan Sirigannagari (10) and Charlie Tomlin (11) decided to take action after hearing about the Larkfleet Homes plan to build 650 homes at Quarry Farm, north of Stamford.

The nature-loving pair regularly visit the former quarry and nearby woods for walks and are concerned about the plan's impact on the ecosystem and access to their favourite haunts.

Aryan Sirigannagari was inspired to act

“In Stamford there aren’t many places for us to go," said Aryan, who lives on Arran Road.

"I've been going there for almost a year and that's where I met my best friend.

“If they build the houses there would be no way of us getting to the forest and quarry."

Aryan Sirigannagari with younger brother Rohan

The determined boys have made and distributed leaflets promoting their petition.

“I was surprised they felt so strongly about it," said Aryan's mum, Anna.

“Some people have asked them who put them up to this, but it's all their own idea.

The heartfelt leaflet written by the two boys with link to their online petition

"To feel like this at their age is really something good.

"They love to go to the forest and the quarry to play, it's their favourite place.

"It’s only five minute’s walk from here and they can go off and play safely like we used to play as kids.

Charlie Tomlin (left) and Rohan Sirigannagari love to go trekking at Quarry Farm. Photo: Anna Sirigannagari

“Even if it won’t change anything, maybe the council will think we just need to slow down with these houses."

Aryan, a Year 5 pupil at Malcolm Sargent Primary School, added: “I was driving home with my friend and his mum told us about it.

"Because I go there all the time with my friend, I thought if we started the petition they would stop it.

“They want to put a country park there, but the countryside is already there so it would better for the wildlife if they didn’t build on it."

* To add your signature, visit http://chng.it/QNdym8SVqJ