Young Market Deeping choir gearing up for Wembley performance

Talented singers from a primary school are gearing up to give the performance of their lives after discovering they will be playing a starring role in a musical extravaganza at Wembley Stadium.

The story begins last year when the children at Linchfield Primary School in Deeping St James produced an album of their own work, and it proved to be so successful that it managed to top the children’s iTunes chart.

Flushed with success, the Year 5 and 6 pupils who make up the school choir, ‘The Mini Gs’, went to London to audition for Britain’s Got Talent. Sadly they didn’t make it through to the next round but they did get a different kind of lucky break. The choir was overheard singing ‘It’s Nobody’s Fault’ during rehearsals by the creative director of Voice in a Million, an organisation which puts on gigs for children to raise awareness of fostered and adopted children.

Teacher Richard Gombault said: “It really was a case of being in the right place at the right time. We had decided to run through the song in the holding room, and purely by coincidence this was overheard by the creative director.

“We were approached by two of the show’s producers, but I never really thought anything would come of it.

“It turns out ‘It’s Nobody’s Fault’, which deals with divorce, really struck a chord with Voice in a Millon’s message, and while we didn’t make it through to the next round of Britain’s Got Talent, we were invited to sing a choral version of the song at Wembley.”

The 51 youngsters are now busy rehearsing and are rightly looking forward to their time under the spotlight.

Year 6 pupil Annie Spriggs said: “This is the chance of a lifetime and I’m very, very excited. How many people can say that they’ve sung live at Wembley? This will be an experience I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The gig takes place on March 15, and the talented singers will be cheered on by a large group of family, friends and staff from the school.