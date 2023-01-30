Young people in Stamford are taking a stand to ensure their voices are heard.

Stamford Town Hall is a building hallowed in history, with the council chamber and court room decorated with reminders of the past.

Now, the council also wants to look to the future and inspire a new generation of decision makers, so Stamford Youth Council was formed.

The idea has been pushed forward by Coun Amanda Wheeler along with civic officer Mark Murtagh and founder of Art Pop-Up Sam Roddan, and backed by Stamford Town Council.

“We decided to set up the youth council as the town council makes decisions about lots of things but it’s made up of quite old people,” Coun Wheeler told the group of young people at one of the first meetings on Wednesday last week.

“What is missing is the voice of the younger generation in the town,” Coun Wheeler continued.

“We felt that it is really important to get young people into this building.

“When you turn 18 you can stand for election on the actual council.

“It is really important as you are the future of this town and are able to make decisions.”

To attract members, all the schools in Stamford were contacted and more than a dozen pupils were at the meeting, ranging from primary school children all the way up to students at Stamford College.

A mission statement was created with ideas contributed from each person.

It includes finding problems in the town and fixing them, and improving the opportunities and facilities available for young people.

“Your experience as the youth of this town, that’s where you have the most valued voice,” said Sam.

Children were given copies of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury to look through to find out what people in the town are passionate about and issues which often arise.

Julienne Kettle, 10, a pupil at Malcolm Sargent Primary School, believes that ‘older people have different views’.

She said: “Some things are more important to younger people.

“When we grow older we might be in that room talking about deciding things for the town.”

Key things which members of the youth council would like to see more of are transportation links, student discounts in shops, food suitable for ethnic minorities, the creation of a social hub, better provision of sporting equipment and better integration between schools.

Other pupils were more specific with 13-year-old Lauren Jelf saying the former Cummins site should become a homeless shelter.

She added: “I think it is important for the youth to have a voice with what happens. Our opinions in general are disregarded because we aren’t as smart as grown ups but we do have opinions and ideas about what matters.

“We need some guidance but our decisions would really impact the town for the better.”

Callum Horder and Logan Woudberg, both students at Stamford College, believe that there is more of a focus on Stamford being a tourist destination than a place where people live, which is an issue they hope to tackle.

The next meeting is planned for March and anyone who wants to find out more can call the town hall on 01780 753808.

What issues do you think the youth council should look at? Email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk