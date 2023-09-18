Requests by bored young people for skating and painting have led to an eclectic event combining both hobbies.

Sam Roddan, founder of Stamford-based Art Pop-Up, made it her mission to find out what could be done to better support young people in the town.

With about 30 community leaders and parents a plan was created which had at its core to find out what the secondary school aged pupils want.

Specialist youth workers were enlisted and throughout the summer dozens of children were approached and asked to share their views.

Sam said: “The response has been absolutely amazing, although to start with they were a little bit cautious.

“We heard a lot of ‘there is nothing here for us’ and reflections on when they were younger and what was around for them to do.”

The team was stationed at the Pavilion, formerly the Shack, in the Recreation Ground as the skatepark is a big hangout spot for children in the town.

Time was also spent visiting other locations where they are known to congregate such as the Meadows and quarry.

Sam explained there is no problem with children hanging around in public open spaces, but the feedback was clear - they want a dedicated space to socialise and things to do.

It is not an overnight task to create this but Sam and the team hope a new event could get the wheels in motion.

On Sunday, September 24 a skate contest and paint drive will be held at the Recreation Ground.

It will be a free competition for different ages starting at 11.30am.

The interactive painting will be similar to the live street art festival previously held in Red Lion Square.

With the decision finalised to hold the event just last week, Sam is on the lookout for volunteers to help on the day. Anyone interested can email community@artpopup.co.uk.