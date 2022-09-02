This week brings plenty to see on stage, in galleries and while out and about in the area.

Highlights include Stamford Shoestring's latest performance, California Suite, a comedy composed of four playlets set in a hotel.

California Suite's short run at Stamford Arts Centre starts on Tuesday. Ticket details can be found below.

The California Suite by Stamford Shoestring is on at at the arts centre

Friday, September 2

A Fellow Traveller talk - by artist Karen Neale at Stamford Arts Centre Gallery, St Mary’s Street, surrounded by the Stamford Stories exhibition by Kingsley Singleton, 7pm.

Burghley Horse Trials - Burghley House, near Stamford. Equestrian event with shopping opportunities. More details at burghley-horse.co.uk

Wistow Maze - Wistow, LE8 0QF. 10am to 6pm. Giant eight acre maize maze in shape of Queen’s crown to mark the jubilee. Open tomorrow and Sunday, then weekends until September 18. www.wistow.com or 07884 403889.

Wistow Maze

Theatre - Stars 2022 present two plays, Lockdown in Little Grimley and Peas, 7.30pm, Whissendine Village Hall. Tickets £6 from Clare Thomas 01664 474373 or clarethomasrutland@gmail.com

Women in Rock - 7.30pm, New Theatre Peterborough. A celebration of the greatest female anthems. Tickets from £22 newtheatre-peterborough.com or 01733 852992.

Andy Fairweather Low and The Lowriders - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £26.50 www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/andy-fairweather-low or 01780 766455.

Saturday, September 3

Burghley Horse Trials - Burghley House, near Stamford. Equestrian event with shopping opportunities. More details at burghley-horse.co.uk

Theatre - Stars 2022 present two plays, Lockdown in Little Grimley and Peas, 7.30pm, Whissendine Village Hall. Tickets £6 from Clare Thomas 01664 474373 or clarethomasrutland@gmail.com

Craft and Produce Show - St Andrew’s Church, Whissendine. Display of the contents of the village time capsule can also be seen. Show opens after judging at 2pm. Trophies at 4.15pm.

Merchant Navy Day ceremony - outside Oakham Castle, Market Place, Oakham. 10.15am.

Sunday September 4

Burghley Horse Trials - Burghley House, near Stamford. Equestrian event with shopping opportunities. More details at burghley-horse.co.uk

Deepings Lions Duck Race - Bridge Street, Deeping St James. Races from 1.30pm, main race 3pm. Rides, bouncy castle, stalls, entertainment, midday until 5pm. Ducks £1 on the day, proceeds to Mind and Lions Brain Tumour Research Appeal.

Cream tea – Tinwell Village Hall from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Raffle and white elephant stall. Displays in All Saints’ Church. Proceeds to the church restoration project.

Rocks By Rail open day – Diesel Driver for a Fiver at the railway museum in Ashwell Road, near Cottesmore, LE15 7FF. 07873 721 941 or rocks-by-rail.org

Bourne Lions family fun day - 10am to 4pm, Recreation Ground, Bourne. Music and entertainment, art exhibition, junior football competition, amusements, refreshments, flypast, displays, stalls, car boot, and more. Free admission.

Rutland Ramblers meet on Sunday

Rutland Ramblers - 9.5 mile walk from Empingham (LE15 8PN). 01780 721781 for further details. All welcome.

King’s Cliffe Village Hall Teas - 2.30pm to 5pm. Village Hall, Church Walk. Scones with clotted cream and jam,cheese scones, cakes and other bakes. Book corner and homemade preserves on sale.

Monday, September 5

Sheep auction - field off Tanners Lane, Corby Glen. Starts early with a breakfast food stall on site. Breeding sheep and store lambs sold. Part of the Corby Glen Sheep Fair which culminates on October 10.

A sheep auction will take place in Corby Glen

Illustrated Deepings wildlife talk - Local nature expert John Parsonage. Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street, Market Deeping, 7pm. Entry £2 towards Exotic Pet Refuge and includes refreshments. Booking essential. Virginia on 07711 883938 to reserve a place.

Tuesday, September 6

Social afternoon - afternoon teas, chat, board games and opportunity to bring art and craft work. Stamford Free Church, 2pm to 4pm. More information from John 01780 754641.

Stamford Fibromyalgia Support Group meeting - Stamford Day Centre, Ryhall Road, 12 to 2pm. Information 07906 362686.

California Suite - Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street, Stamford from 7.45pm. A comedy by the Stamford Shoestring Theatre. Tickets £12 (£10) from 01780 763203.

Wednesday, September 7

Oddfellows Let’s Do Lunch - 12.30pm, Thorney Golf Club. Price per menu - Virginia 07711 883938

California Suite - Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street, Stamford from 7.45pm. A comedy by the Stamford Shoestring Theatre. Tickets £12 (£10) from Stamford Arts Centre box office 01780 763203.

The White and Grey Friaries of Stamford - at talk by Dr Linda Ball, Lyddington Manor History Society, Lyddington Village Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. Non-members £5. www.lyddingtonhistory.org.uk

Little Fishes Toddler Group - Salvation Army, Manning Road, Bourne. 10am to noon. Donation of £1.50 per family requested.

Thursday, September 8