If you're looking for something to do this weekend and into next week, then browse the events we've been told about ...

Friday, June 24

Book signing - Vista charity book shop, High Street, Oakham, from about 10am. Local author Alec Crombie will be signing copies of his book, Become the Wind. The store is also marking its seventh anniversary.

Stamford Comedy Club - Stamford Corn Exchange at 7.30pm, featuring Tez Ilyas, Esther Manito, David Luck and Ben Norris. Tickets £16.50 from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

The Groove - Stamford Arts Centre ballroom - 7pm to 9pm. An exciting, fun-filled night for adults with disabilities aged 16+, their families and support workers. Wheelchair access is available. Tickets £3.50 (support workers free) from box office on 01780 763203.

Glorious art exhibition - Stamford Arts Centre, 10am to 4pm and 6pm to 8.30pm. Featuring 10 local artists and paintings in all mediums, photography, sculpture, ceramics, calligraphy, mosaics and glass. Artists’ talks and demonstrations. Free entry. Until July 3.

Summer flower festival - St James Church, Gretton, until Sunday. Displays to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Nolitex exhibition - The Willoughby Gallery, Corby Glen. Until July 6. Free. Details at www.willoughbygallery.com

Rutland Beer Festival - 11am-8pm, Rutland County Museum, Oakham. £10 admission package on the door. Tutored beer tasting at 3pm and brewing film at 8pm.

Rutland Beer Festival is on this weekend