It’s that time of year again, writes Gyll Mauchline, founder of Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne.

We have seen many photos of your dogs and cats through the year. Now is your chance to have them featured in our 2024 calendar.

Just send us your photos and make a £3 donation for each photo to be considered (no limit to numbers). Donations can be made through Paypal, JustGiving, or directly, making sure we know who you are and your pet’s name.

Your pet could appear on a charity calendar

You can also text ‘CALENDAR’ to 70580 to make a donation.

Photos can be posted on our Facebook page (make sure you say they are for the competition) or sent to 3countiescalendar@gmail.com

Deadline for submission is September 30 and the first entries are already in.

Please submit landscape (wide) rather than portrait (upright) photos and higher resolution pictures have the best chance of being featured on a main page - but all photos are welcome. It’s not restricted to Three Counties dogs and cats.

There is also the opportunity to sponsor a month on the calendar for £30. Let us know which month and provide some words to be included (it could be an anniversary message for you or your pet).

We are also looking for a company to sponsor the calendar. This is a good opportunity to receive wide exposure from our calendar sales and from the publicity we would provide through Facebook. For sponsorship offers for pages or for the whole calendar contact us at info@threecountiesdogrescue.org if interested.

Meanwhile, life goes on at the kennels. The honey harvest has been a bit sparse due to the poor summer weather. But autumn is bringing colour to our hedgerows. Rose hips turning red, luscious blackberries to be shared with the birds, eating and cooking apples from the apple trees plus a late discovery of a damson tree. A Russian vine by the exercise paddock is full of flowers attracting insects and bees and even some dragon flies appearing.