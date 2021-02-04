People can find out more about Covid-19 through an online event later this month.

The live ‘Covid Webinar’ will look at the local vaccination programme, covid and diabetes, and long term covid.

Organised by Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity, it will be held live on Zoom on Monday, February 15 from 2pm to 4pm.

There will be expert speakers and people will be able to ask them questions about their own health or concerns by submitting them in advance.

For a joining link email info@stamfordheacharity.com before February 15.

