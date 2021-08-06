We asked readers to get in touch with questions they had for Lakeside Healthcare, the sole GP services provider in Stamford.

These came in before the Care Quality Commission announced it has rated Lakeside in Stamford 'inadequate' at providing patient care, and reflect the concerns people had raised about GP services in the town.

The questions have been answered here by Lakeside Healthcare Stamford's transformation manager Diane Simes, and GP partner Dr Sara Hall....

Why has the phone waiting time not changed when we were told it was being fixed?

Diane: Our new phone system was installed in June, just after the Care Quality Commission(CQC) inspection, and has already reduced call waiting times. We are confident that after a period of bedding in, patients will start to notice significant improvement.

Average waiting times, which were around 45 minutes or more, have now been reduced to less than four-and-a-half minutes on Monday mornings, which are our busiest times, and less than two-and-a-quarter minutes on Wednesdays.

We monitor the phone system throughout the day and allocate more staff to calls when necessary. We recommend that patients with non-urgent enquiries or those who wish make a pre-booked appointment avoid 8am to 10am as this is our busiest time.

What is the target time to action letters that are received from hospital consultants?

Sara: Letters are checked on receipt and prioritised according to clinical need. Any medication changes are sent straight to the clinical pharmacist to action or to the GP if routine tests are required. However, if these are time-critical, it is the responsibility of the hospital consultant to make sure the patient is issued with the initial prescription or urgent tests are ordered.

Inevitably, there may be delays in processing some letters both at the hospital and in our practice due to the huge backlog following the pandemic.

Why did Lakeside close St Mary’s Medical Centre when it had withdrawn from moving into the hospital and knowing it would be negatively impacting patients?

Diane: In common with surgeries across the country, we are now opening St Mary’s Medical Centre slowly and safely to restore full patient services. It was operational throughout the pandemic and doctors and nurses were on site every day. However, in order to protect our vulnerable staff and patients, and particularly while we were carrying out the covid vaccination clinics, access was restricted during that time.

When will Lakeside be offering timed appointments face-to-face and/or via phone to ensure patients (particularly those with mental health issues) have the support they need?

Sara: We have offered and continue to offer timed face-to-face appointments according to clinical need. This will continue to operate alongside a telephone triage system.

We are dealing with increasing numbers of people requiring our support, especially as the pandemic has had a huge impact on people’s mental health. We continue to work closely with the community mental health teams and have access to a new team of social prescribers who offer targeted mental health support.

Will patients be able to see a doctor face-to-face, especially those who are hard of hearing?

Diane: We aim to make our services as accessible as possible, for all our patients. If patients have difficulty with using a telephone or the online platform due to disability then they should contact us, either via email or with the help of a friend or neighbour, and we will make the necessary arrangements for them on an individual basis.

Patients without a smart phone cannot show the GP what is wrong. When will you go back to face-to-face consultations?

Sara: If patients cannot send a photograph either by smartphone or email then the clinician will assess them over the phone and can, if necessary, invite them in to confirm the diagnosis.

Pharmacists are also skilled clinicians and can diagnose and make suggestions on treating a range of conditions with over the counter remedies. We have been, and continue to offer, face-to-face consultations if it is clinically appropriate.

Are we ever going to be allowed to make an appointment with a doctor without the call-back system?

Sara: We know accessing appointments and getting through to us on the phone has not been easy and for that we apologise whole-heartedly. Resolving access issues for patients is a massive priority for us and this is why we have reintroduced pre-bookable telephone slots in addition to our same-day triage appointments. Currently we still have to balance the face-to-face appointments we can safely offer within social distancing guidelines in order to safeguard patients and staff. Telephone consultations will continue to be offered because they allow patients access to a doctor without the need to travel to the surgery, which many patients prefer.

I am nervous about getting in touch with the surgery; we keep being told GPs are busy. Is it OK to make an appointment?

Diane: Yes, it’s definitely OK to make an appointment. We continue to provide patient services and encourage patients with health issues to contact us either by phone or use our e-consult online service.

Should I book routine checks now? I was sent an NHS letter in 2020 asking me to make an appointment for a routine test but was told by the practice none were being done.

Sara: We strongly encourage anyone who is due to have a smear or any other screening to contact us for an appointment with one of our practice nurses. At the beginning of the initial lockdown, we were advised to defer routine checks, however this was for a very short time and we resumed smear tests and baby immunisations as a matter of priority very early in the pandemic.

What is being done to ensure our doctors’ health is not impacted by Lakeside’s management?

Diane: We are all aware that the NHS has been completely overwhelmed and the pandemic has proved the most testing time for healthcare staff in NHS history.

Our whole practice team has worked overtime and cancelled holidays to continue to provide patient care. The centralised and swift management response by Lakeside ensured that the safety of our staff was prioritised, which led to very low levels of staff absence during this time.

The continued resilience and wellbeing of our highly valued staff is crucial and so we have further plans in place to support them. We have recruited a new management team, including a new practice manager, and four additional GPs with plans to recruit more doctors, nurses and support staff to ease the pressures on the whole team.

We understand patients will be frustrated at times, but would like to remind them that our staff deserve to be treated with kindness and courtesy.

Why have the doctors at Lakeside allowed Lakeside to act in the manner it has and is currently doing? Does this not go against their oath?

Sara: Lakeside Healthcare Group is simply a partnership of GP partners and allied professionals who are all seeking to serve our communities. Each practice has a non-executive director who represents their colleagues at group level and vice versa. Practices choose to join Lakeside Healthcare Group and we value and support each other. This is even more evident at Stamford as we have drawn on the expertise of staff from across our group to help us put systems and procedures into place to support our recovery plan.

Will there be a named doctor for patients?

Diane: All patients in the NHS have a named GP, including those at Stamford. This has always been the case in Stamford.

What is the ratio of doctors to the number of patients on the books?

Sara: We have 13 GPs in the practice with four new doctors due to join us in September. Until then we have regular GP locums supporting us and providing additional patient appointments. We have 30,300 patients on our patient list.

What compensation are patients going to be offered for having to put up with Lakeside?

Diane: We don’t really understand this question and find it difficult to answer. But, following the pandemic and also the CQC inspection, we are working hard at Lakeside Stamford along with support from our central team, to rectify the problems that have been highlighted to improve the service that we provide.

Thank you to those patients who have understood the constraints we have been working under and who have given us messages of thanks and support, either via email or in person via the ‘thank you’ cards.

What are the ‘urgent cases only’ and how do you know when something is urgent?

Sara: Our receptionists are given clear guidelines and will ask for a short summary of the patient’s concerns. These are passed on to a senior clinician, either a GP or experienced nurse for a more detailed assessment.

Nationally, GP practices have seen a significant increase in demand. Every GP surgery has a finite capacity to see patients safely and that is why the NHS 111 service has been developed. They will be able to steer you to the most appropriate service and can book you directly into a GP appointment if necessary.

If you could change one thing about Lakeside, what would it be?

Sara: It would be to help our patients understand that Lakeside is a partnership of GPs and, by working together, we are better able to meet the huge challenges faced by the NHS. Being part of Lakeside gives us a huge amount of support behind the scenes as we move forward to new ways of working post-pandemic. We are being open and honest about the challenges we face with our Patient Participation Group, the Clinical Commissioning Group and our patients, and are working together to improve patient care in Stamford.