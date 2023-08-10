South Kesteven District Council cabinet members to hold public drop-in session at Billingborough Village Hall
Residents have the opportunity to meet the district council cabinet at a public drop-in section.
Members of the cabinet at South Kesteven District Council are keen to meet householders living in and around Billingborough.
The session will take place on Monday, August 21, between 2pm and 3pm at Billingborough Village Hall in Chapel Street.
Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind), leader of SKDC, said: "Anyone can drop in and ask a question or just come and talk to us - no appointment is necessary.
"People can find out more about what the council does and how it works, what the cabinet's role is, and what our plans are for the future of South Kesteven.
"We are very keen to increase community engagement and we hope that residents will find these sessions useful.”
Drop-in sessions will be held regularly in the Stamford, Bourne and Deepings areas.
The cabinet members and their portfolios are: