Residents have the opportunity to meet the district council cabinet at a public drop-in section.

Members of the cabinet at South Kesteven District Council are keen to meet householders living in and around Billingborough.

The session will take place on Monday, August 21, between 2pm and 3pm at Billingborough Village Hall in Chapel Street.

The new SKDC cabinet. From left: Coun Patsy Ellis, Coun Rhys Baker, Coun Phil Dilks, Coun Richard Cleaver, Coun Ashley Baxter, Coun Rhea Rayside, Coun Paul Stokes and Coun Philip Knowles.

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind), leader of SKDC, said: "Anyone can drop in and ask a question or just come and talk to us - no appointment is necessary.

"People can find out more about what the council does and how it works, what the cabinet's role is, and what our plans are for the future of South Kesteven.

"We are very keen to increase community engagement and we hope that residents will find these sessions useful.”

Drop-in sessions will be held regularly in the Stamford, Bourne and Deepings areas.

The cabinet members and their portfolios are:

• Council leader - Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind – Stamford St John's)

• Deputy leader / finance and economic development - Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind – Market and West Deeping)

• Environment and waste - Couns Rhys Baker (Green – Bourne Austerby) and Patsy Ellis (Green – Grantham)

• Housing and planning - Coun Phil Dilks (Ind – Deeping St James)

• Corporate governance and licensing - Coun Philip Knowles (Ind – Bourne East)

• People and communities - Coun Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem – Stamford St George’s)

• Leisure and culture - Coun Paul Stokes (Con – Peascliffe and Ridgeway)