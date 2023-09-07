People have supplied their council with feedback on public transport.

Residents were invited to more than 30 drop-in sessions held by Rutland County Council’s transport team as part of their public transport network review.

About 60 people made comments and suggestions for improvements.

A bus stop in Rutland

A spokesperson for the council said: “The majority of feedback has been positive and complimentary of existing services, alongside which residents also put forward some suggestions.

“These ranged from more frequent buses and being able to use concessionary travel passes before 9.30am, to buses being available during the evening and more direct buses to the larger towns and cities surrounding Rutland.”

Rutland County Council’s portfolio holder for highways, transport and the environment, Coun Christine Wise (Lib Dem), said: “We would like to thank every single resident that has taken the time to come along and speak to the team, your opinions and suggestions are vital to the work that we do.”

She added: “All the suggestions have been recorded and will now be considered as we progress with the next stage of the review.

“If anyone has not been able to get along to the drop-in sessions, please don’t worry. We always encourage residents to engage with us and suggestions are, and will continue to be, welcome.”

To make a suggestion to the transport team email: transport@rutland.gov.uk