Youth centre is ready to open on Stamford’s Rec

A new facility for Stamford’s youth is set to open its doors early next month.

The Shack, which is located on Stamford’s popular Recreation Ground, has been extended and modernised and

will be a youth drop in centre and will be open every Tuesday and Thursday between 3pm and 6pm.

The centre, which is being run in partnership with Stamford’s Methodist Church, will have a range of activities including pool tables and games consoles and will be offering pay-as-you-feel food courtesy of Second Helpings, Stamford’s pay-as-you-feel cafe.

Luke Denley, a youth outreach worker who will be running the Shack, said: “The Shack will be bigger and better than ever. We are in an excellent location in the heart of the town and I would encourage as many young people as possible to come and join us – there is simply nothing else like this in the town.

“It will be run by a team of 10 volunteers, all DBS checked, and all are committed to creating a safe and enjoyable place for the town’s youth to go after they’ve been to school.

“This scheme may be run in partnership with a church, but it is definitely not a church building and we will be working hard to ensure we can offer something to kids of all ages, whether that be playing games, having fun, relaxing, having someone to talk to or giving them space where they can be themselves.”

The project has been supported by Stamford Town Council, which has assisted with funding.

Coun Bob Sandall, chairman of the town council’s amenities committee, said: “We as a council always try our best to help all sections of the community and this an amenity the town’s youngsters have been crying out for.

“We want to encourage as many people as possible to enjoy the Rec and this is the first step of our journey to achieving that.

“The opening of the Shack will mean we have more facilities to cater to the town’s youngsters and I hope the community gets behind it and gives it their full support.”

The grand opening will be taking place on May 8.