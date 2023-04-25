A youth programme has been shortlisted for an annual award.

RAF Wittering Airplay is nominated for the Airplay Project of the Year title at the RAF Benevolent Fund’s annual awards.

Airplay clubs offer social activities for young people living at RAF stations.

A youth club at RAF Wittering is in the running for a national award.

The Wittering club was norminated by a parent who said: “The sessions give children and young people a voice, a safe place and a chance to grow and develop.”

A spokesman for the Wittering project said: “We are extremely proud to be nominated. We have a fantastic team here and hope that our young people feel they are part of our team too.

“Supporting young people and ensuring their voices are heard is really important to us.”

The winner will be announced on Thursday (April 27).