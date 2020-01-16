Madcap Stamford inventor Colin Furze celebrated reaching a billion views of his YouTube videos by making modifications to his workshop and announcing a new project.

In a video released today (Thursday, January 16) he said he'll be building 'a tank' and asked subscribers to guess what sort of tank it will be.

In one comment a subscriber says "UK Military: 'God save the queen, he’s making a tank...'." while another said: "I want to see a Star Wars hover tank!"

Several people suggest it should be a Furze-style take on a fish tank, while another puts forward 'a weaponised septic tank'.

In December The Mercury reported how Colin drove his Star Wars Landspeeder through Stamford town centre.

Earlier in the year he teamed up with Gary Linekar to invent hiding places for Walkers Crisps.

