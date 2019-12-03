In a galaxy not so far away, a touch of Star Wars was brought to shoppers this afternoon (December 3).

YouTuber Colin Furze was in Stamford with his Star Wars Landspeeder which featured on BBC's Children in Need last month.

The madcap inventor, who has more than eight million subscribers to his YouTube channel, drove it around the high street before a traffic warden was seen putting a parking ticket on the vehicle in Sheep Market.