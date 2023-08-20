Zeus is a two and a half year old shar pei.

Zeus has an eye condition called entropion which requires an operation. Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne will ensure that he gets the necessary surgery which will be carried our very soon.

Zeus is a lovely boy but is quite shy of people he doesn’t know. You have to give him the time and space to come to you. He is fine once he knows you. Zeus previously lived with two children, ages 10 and seven. The owner said he was good with them and quite protective of them.

Zeus is Three Counties Dog Rescue's dog of the week

Three Counties staff think he is probably best in a family where any children are at least 10.

Zeus previously lived with two other dogs and a cat.

If you would like this handsome lad as your companion once his surgery has been carried out call Three Counties on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm).