Back-to-back defeats for Burghley; Barnack make winning start

Burghley Park have fallen to back-to-back defeats in the new Hunts League Division One campaign.

After an opening day loss to Newborough, they were beaten by 69 runs on Saturday when the Stamford side made the trip to face Buckden.

Their hosts made 230-9 from their 45 overs with the top order of Alex Marsh (92) and Jonathan Mews (60) leading their charge.

Oliver Lane was the pick of the Burghley bowling attack with 3-18 from his three over spell while Michael Jones took 2-22 from 10 overs.

Burghley overcame the early loss of opener Jones in their reply with Chris Armstrong (24) and Barry Hancock (67) giving them hope of chasing down their target.

Hancock hit six fours and two sixes in his innings, but only Nicholas Yates (11) and David Platt (17) added further support as the middle and lower order crumbled.

Man-of-the-match Mews returned 5-30 from his 8.5 overs as Burghley were bowled out for 161 in their reply.

Barnack got their Division Two campaign off to a winning start with a five-wicket win over Nassington.

They dismissed their visitors for 124 with Nick Rushton (3-29) and Abdul Shafiq (3-17) leading the Barnack attack.

Phil Slinn struck 39 for Nassington while Keith Markham (15), Asif Ali (19) and Ed Seymour (19) made solid contributions.

However, four of the Nassington middle order failed to trouble the scorers leaving Yasser Qayum (13) to offer late resistance.

Mohammed Zubair claimed two top order wickets in the Barnack reply, but Yasir Mirza (23) and an unbeaten 57 from Shohaib Arshad moved them closer to victory.

Abdul Waris then weighed in with 27 as Barnack reached their victory target in the 31st over.

Burghley Park 2nds conceded their Division Four West match against Werrington.