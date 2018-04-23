Brilliant bowling display boosts Ufford; Town tumble in maiden Cambs League clash

Have your say

A superb bowling display helped Ufford Park get their Cambs League Division Two campaign off to a winning start on Saturday.

They dismissed Cambridge Granta 2nds for 88 after compiling a decent 213 all out with Ross Keymer and Ram Bapodra both hitting half-centuries.

Keymer held the top order of the Ufford innings together after Joe Corder (0), Andy Larkin (15), Henry Stephenson (4) and Tom Cooper (1) had all fallen cheaply.

He was joined by Ram Bapodra with the Ufford innings reeling on 50-5 and the duo steadied the ship and took Park past the century mark.

Ram Bapodra went on to top score for Ufford with 62 while Keymer was dismissed a run after reaching his half-century.

Wahid Javed (27) and Uday Bapodra (15) weighed in with some vital late order runs with 27 extras also helping Ufford post a challenging total.

Sacha Abbasi was the only Granta batsmen to offer any resistance to the Ufford bowling as he scored nearly half of the Cambridge side’s total.

The opening Ufford attack of Corder (1-26) and Uday Bapodra (1-33) kept it tight early on before the introduction of Tanvier Hussain was the catalyst for the victory charge.

Hussain claimed 3-10 from a 10-over spell which included six maidens while Javed was equally economical with five maidens from his nine overs which yielded a return of 2-6.

Joe Harrington also chipped in with two wickets for the concession of just six runs from his 4.1 over spell.

Ufford host a Saffron Walden 2nds side on Saturday who recorded a 77-run win against Huntingdon in their opening match last weekend.

Stamford Town’s first-ever match in the Cambs League ended in a 58-run defeat against St Ives.

Their hosts had made 226-6 from their 50 overs with the St Ives top order of Jack Haycock (45), Richard Greiller (59) and Matthew Dack (48) scoring well.

Simon Prentice was Town’s main wicket-taker with 2-30 from his 10 overs while Alex Birch proved difficult to get runs off with 1-24 from his 10-over stint.

Town’s reply started badly as they slumped to 15-2 with Liam Dave and Ben Peck both back in the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

Skipper Tom Williams (40) joined opener Andrew Hulme (50) and they helped steer Stamford to 77-3 before the captain became the first of Nick Kumpukkal three victims.

Kumpukkal quickly followed up Williams’ dismissal by getting both Chris Bore and Prentice out cheaply to leave Stamford struggling on 93-5.

Birch (12), Scott Chamberlain (16) and Sam Barrett (11) offered some late order resistance but, when opener Hulme was the eighth wicket down, Town’s hopes were ended.

They travel to face Great Shelford this weekend.