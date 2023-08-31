Event rider Richard Jones has had to pull out of the Burghley Horse Trials less than 24 hours before competition got under way.

The South Luffenham rider decided to withdraw five star eventer Alfie’s Clover before Wednesday’s first horse inspection and trot-up after the horse picked up a minor skin injury.

He last year equalled his best finish at the blue riband international competition when the combination finished seventh.

Richard Jones and Alfie's Clover have two top-10 finishes at Burghley

“The injury is superficial”, said Richard.

“Alfie is well and happy and out in the field enjoying grass today.

“The wellbeing of our horses is central to everything we do here at Team Jones, so ensuring Alfie stays fit and happy is paramount.”

Richard still hosted his Thursday course walk, supporting the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance charity.

“We are so very sorry for his owners, our team, and all his connections,” he added.

“We were looking forward to giving it our best shot at making this another very competitive Burghley”.