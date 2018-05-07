Chappell cracks century on return to his Town roots

Have your say

Zak Chappell made an emphatic return to his roots to inspire Stamford Town to Rutland League success on Sunday.

The former Stamford schoolboy has gone on to feature in first-class games for Leicestershire since his time at Uffington Road.

But Town made the most of his availability for Sunday’s Division Two match with Ramsey as Chappell cracked a superb century for the hosts.

He smashed eight fours and two sixes in his 106 which helped Town post 257-8 from their 45 overs before he was bowled by Harry Buddle.

Will Dyer then took centre stage in the Ramsey reply as he returned 4-29 from his 12 overs which included dismissing Ramsey’s top three batsmen.

Brett Bennett also bagged a brace of wickets while club chairman Phil Holland took 3-2 from three overs with two wickets courtesy of Matt Green’s stumpings as Ramsey were dismissed for 116.

Uffington went down to an eight-wicket home loss against March Town in the same division.

Robert Dunn (44) and Tom Bentley (76) helped Uffington post 186-8 from their 45 overs.

But they had no answer to the March reply as Robert Moden made 55 before passing on the mantle to Saranga Rajaguru (78no) and Brandon Phillips (34no) who saw March home inside 34 overs.

Ufford Park were six-wicket winners at Newborough after Ross Keymer inspired the visitors to pass their target of 186 by hitting 12 fours and two sixes in his 96.

Bourne recorded a quick-fire double over Oundle Town in Division One as the two sides met for the second time in three weeks on Sunday.

Bourne had won the first match by eight wickets at the Abbey Lawn and then repeated the feat with victory by the same margin in the return fixture.

Oundle had been dismissed for 207 after electing to bat first with Peter Foster (60), Alex Cunningham (26) and Harrison Craig (28) leading their charge.

Ben Slack struck four times to return 4-51 from 11.1 overs while Adam Cornwell and Robert Bentley both took two wickets apiece.

Quewin O’Connor (43) and Jordan Temple (66) matched Oundle’s century opening stand for the first wicket in Bourne’s reply.

And, following their dismissals by Joe Charlton, Sam Evison (59no) and Pete Morgan (20no) took over the reins to see Bourne to victory.

Ketton Sports made it two wins out of two completed games with a 58-run success over Grantham.

Burghley Park won a low-scoring Division Three East contest away at East Carlton.

The Stamford side had been dismissed for 96 despite openers Oliver Lane (36) and Jack Fischer (27) getting the visitors off to a solid start.

However, Roy George grabbed 5-13 for the hosts who would have fancied their chances of victory.

But a devastating spell of 4-6 from four overs by Thomas Day swung the match in Burghley’s favour.

Joe Evans also claimed 3-16 as East Carlton were dismissed for 87 in 28 overs.

Easton-on-the-Hill were also triumphant in the same division following a three-wicket away win at S&L Corby who had been dismissed for 127.

Oakham lost by six wickets to Finedon Dolby who bowled the Rutlanders out for 98.

Ollie Hubbard was their top batsmen with 21 while extras helped contribute 28 to the Oakham total.

Joe Stafford struck twice to stall the Finedon reply, but an unbeaten 60 from opener Tim Coleman saw them home inside 23 overs.