Early statement of Ketton Sports’ intent; Deeping complete victory treble; Ufford openers in form after Neville’s five-star haul

Ketton Sports sent out an early statement of intent with a crushing 114-run win on the opening weekend of the Rutland League season.

The power-packed Pit Lane side smashed 267-8 from their 45 overs before bowling out Barnack for 153 in their Division One clash.

Zeeshan Manzoor led Ketton Sports’ charge with a century while Jacob Miller hit an unbeaten 53 not out.

Tom Sole also struck 36 while Barnack contributed 42 extras to the imposing Ketton Sports total.

Scottish international Sole then blitzed the Barnack lower order after claiming 6-61 from his 11.3 over spell. Mirza Yasir was Barnack’s top scorer with 57.

Sam Evison and Quewin O’Connor produced a match-winning 199-run partnership to help last season’s Division One runners-up Bourne beat Oundle.

Oundle had earlier made 229-9 from their 45 overs with Peter Foster top scoring with an excellent 120.

Market Deeping completed a treble-winning weekend for their sides after beating Stamford Town by five wickets in their Division Two opener.

James Hook helped himself to five wickets as Town tumbled to 79 all out out despite 27 from opener Andrew Hulme.

Ross Barnes also bagged 3-14 from his five-over spell and then laid the foundations for Deping’s reply with the bat.

Opener Barnes made 25 while Hook hit 27 as Deeping reached the required target within 18 overs and for the loss of five wickets.

Ufford Park openers Danny Harrington and Ross Keymer were in fine form in their nine-wicket win over Uppingham Town in Division Two.

Harrington hit an unbeaten 47 after Keymer had cracked 71 to help Ufford cruise past Town’s 138 all out.

Jan Neville had earlier claimed five wickets for Ufford as only three Town batsmen reached doubled figures.

Neville took 5-34 from his 12 overs as opener Sam Hodson (45) offered the most resistance to the Ufford attack.

Ketton Sports 2nds mirrored the prolific performance of their first team with a 166-run win over Barton Seagrave in Division Four West.

Opener Laurence Davis smashed an unbeaten 101 before retiring while Martin Underwood (54) and Mat Bird (62no) helped Ketton Sports post an imposting 254-5 from their 45 overs.

Youngster Miles Anderson then claimed 3-9 from a six-over spell as Barton Seagrave were skittled for 88 in reply.

Bird bagged 2-5 in less than two overs while two run outs also contributed to Barton’s downfall.