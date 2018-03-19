Cup final plan comes together for Stamford Lions A team

Have your say

Stamford Lions A secured their first cup final spot of the season on Saturday - and have the chance of reaching another this weekend.

The Peterborough League Division Four table-toppers ran out 4-1 away winners at AFC Orton in the semi-final of the League Shield.

Jordan Wass put them ahead after 16 minutes with Joe Simpson doubling their advantage in first half injury-time.

Their Division Five A hosts halved the deficit two minutes into the second half through James Streeter’s spot kick.

However, Lions restored their two-goal advantage just a couple of minutes later through Adam Blick.

Wass then hit his second and Lions’ fourth goal of the game in the final minute to set up a cup final clash with Division Four rivals Eunice Huntingdon who defeated Glinton and Northborough Reserves in a penalty shoot-out.

Lions A will now be aiming to make it a cup final double when they host Division Three leaders Cardea this weekend in the last four of the PFA Junior Cup.

Glinton and Northborough produced a gallant effort against higher grade Eunice before bowing out on penalties.

Goals from Jake Showler and Dan Henson had taken the match to penalties where the Huntingdon side held their nerve to triumph.

Stamford Lions Reserves capped a good day for the club as they recorded their biggest Division Two victory of the season with a crushing 11-1 home win over Langtoft’s second string.

Jack Neath struck four times for the Lions with Jordan Paylor (2), Alex Walton, Callum Harris, Lewis Rolfe, Tom Cardall and Tom Morgan also on target.

This was the second time in three games that Lions Reserves had hit double figures as they recorded a fourth successive league victory.

Langtoft’s first team went down to a 2-0 home defeat against Sutton Bridge while Deeping Rangers Reserves lost 5-0 against Netherton whose victory saw them leapfrog Stamford Lions and go top of the Premier Division table.

Wittering Harriers ended their Division One campaign with a 1-0 home win over third-placed Long Sutton.

Stamford Bels suffered a 3-1 home reversal against Tydd St Mary who took control of the contest with two goals inside the opening 35 minutes.

The visitors then added a third before Bels reduced the arrears with 10 minutes remaining when Daniel Clitheroe put through his own net.

Stamford Bels Reserves shared the spoils in a high-scoring 4-4 Division Three draw away at Oundle’s second string.

Sam Ford, Steve Paling, Aaron Sismey and Jason Wardle were all on target for Bels with Lee Deane (2), Ricky Brown and Hemal Godhania replying for the hosts.

Uppingham Town Reserves ran out 3-2 winners against Farcet thanks to a brace from Will Thomas and solitary strike from Omar Omar Elkashoty.