Swedish tourists raise profile on Robert’s return

A Swedish touring team were aiming to raise the profile of ladies football in the area during their visit to Rutland on Good Friday.

Edenryds Dam Lag, who are coached by former Stamford resident Robert Cowzer, took on Ketton Ladies in a friendly match at Pit Lane.

The game against the Cambs League table-toppers – who won the match 1-0 – was part of the Swedish side’s five-day tour of England.

Cowzer explained: “I played a lot of football in the Stamford area when I was younger and also did a bit of scouting for both Wolves and West Ham before I moved to Scandinavia after marrying a Swedish lady.

“I became involved in ladies football when I moved there. It’s very big in Sweden compared to England so hopefully our tour helped raise the profile of the game a little bit over here.

“All the players really enjoyed their visit to Ketton. The tour helped the younger players to grow into the team which is always positive.

“The girls played brilliantly. They said that it was the best football we’ve played.”