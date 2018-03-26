Winters brothers help Bels book place in cup semi-final

Brothers Alfie and George Winters shone at either ends of the pitch to help Stamford Bels book their place in the semi-finals of the Daniels Cup with a 2-1 victory away at league rivals Oundle Town on Saturday.

Alfie Winters scored the winning goal to book Bels’ place in the last four before George Winters produced a superb one-handed save late on to set up a semi-final showdown with Cottesmore Amateurs.

This was always expected to be a close contest between the two Peterborough League Division One sides with hosts Oundle having a slope in their favour in the first half.

Both teams cancelled each other out in midfield for the majority of the first period, although Oundle thought they had taken the lead after 25 minutes only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

The deadlock was eventually broken on 39 minutes when good work from Oundle captain Conor Murphy sent Luke Cozzetto through on the right-hand side.

He wasn’t properly challenged and ran through to calmly slot the ball past the advancing George Winters in goal.

Although Oundle pushed for a second before half-time, the solitary goal never seemed to be enough with Bels having the slope as their advantage after the break.

Bels immediately pressed their advantage on the home defence in the second half and it was only a matter of time before they drew level.

A rare Oundle attack was broken up after 70 minutes and, with the home side appealing for a foul, the ball found its way to Bels midfielder James Betts who made an identical pass that provided the home side with their goal down the right-hand side for Rhys Gilson who also made his shot count past the advancing keeper.

It got even better for Bels three minutes later when another pass from midfield reached Alfie Winters who held off strong resistance from the Oundle centre half to fire the ball into the back of the net.

Oundle pushed forward in the last 10 minutes of the match and they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box.

Murphy took the kick which looped over the wall and looked destined for the top corner only to see a superb one-handed save from George Winters turn the ball over the bar.

The win sees Bels progress to the semi-final where they will play Cottesmore Amateurs at Blackstones FC on Wednesday, April 4, kick-off 7.45pm.