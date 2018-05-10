Bels book second cup final spot with shoot-out success

Stamford Bels booked their second cup final spot of the season with a penalty shoot-out success over Cottesmore Amateurs in the last four clash of the Ancaster Cup on Wednesday night.

The match had finished 3-3 with Bels holding their nerve to gain revenge over their Leicestershire Senior League visitors for defeat in the Daniels Cup semi-final by winning the shoot-out 5-4.

Jordan Neil bagged a brace for Bels with Ben Mason also on target while Tom Pope’s pair and a Craig McJanet effort compiled the Cottesmore tally.

Young Bels goalkeeper Keenan Murphy then capped a superb performance by saving the last penalty in the shoot-out to secure a cup final spot against either Stamford Lions or Deeping Rangers Reserves.

The final will take place at Bourne Town’s Abbey Lawn ground on Monday, May 21, and comes just a couple of days after Bels’ other final when they will be facing Moulton Harrox Reserves in the PFA Challenge Cup at Yaxley on Friday, May 19.

Deeping Rangers Reserves host Stamford Lions in the other Ancaster Cup semi-final at Outgang Road on Tuesday night.

Rangers go into the contest having thumped Warboys 8-2 in their final Peterborough League Premier Division match on Wednesday night. They have applied to join the United Counties League Reserve Division for next season.

Lions will bring the curtain down on their Premier Division campaign on Saturday when they visit second-placed Moulton Harrox.

James Sheehan’s side suffered a 1-0 derby reversal against Ketton on Tuesday night with Holbeach United striker Will Bird returning to his roots to bag the crucial goal for the Pit Lane side.

Lions had been beaten 3-1 at home by Whittlesey Athletic on Saturday with Steve Boon on target for the Stamford side who have guaranteed a fourth place finish.

King’s Cliffe ended their Division One campaign on Saturday with a 2-0 reversal at home to Crowland.

Stamford Lions Reserves went down to a 2-1 away loss at Spalding United’s second string in Division Two with Tom Morgan their marksman.

Ketton Reserves’ hectic finish to the season saw them pocket a 1-0 home win over Rippingale and Folkingham on Saturday after George Mann netted their winner.

They then lost 2-1 away at Parkway Eagles on Tuesday night with Ben Farrer their goalscorer.

Rippingale also lost on Tuesday night as goals from Dan Mason and Ben Hudson failed to stave off a 3-2 home loss against Spalding Town.

Stamford Bels Reserves ended their Division Three campaign on Saturday with a 4-2 home loss against Feeder with Jason Wardle and Josh Hollobon on target.

Stamford Lions A suffered a 5-2 defeat against Division Four rivals Eunice Huntingdon in the final of the League Shield on Saturday.

A brace from Ryan Brown accounted for the Lions target and the same player netted again on Wednesday night as they shared the Division Four spoils in a 1-1 away draw at FC Peterborough Reserves.

Stamford Bels were presented with the Veterans Division One trophy after their final game of the Peterborough League campaign.

The Bels old boys won all five of their league games to finish seven points clear of second-placed Netherton. They beat FC Peterborough 3-1 in their final game with Dean Cornish, Steve Paling and an own goal compiling their tally.