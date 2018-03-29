Bosses backing Bourne to bounce back

Co-bosses Phil Gadsby and Jimmy McDonnell are backing their Bourne Town charges to bounce back from their first defeat in six weeks.

The Wakes suffered a 4-1 home reversal against high-flying Potton in their United Counties League Division One clash at the Abbey Lawn on Tuesday night.

They conceded four goals in 15 first-half minutes against the second-placed Royals to see their five-match unbeaten run ended.

But the Wakes joint management team believe their side have enough about them to quickly regain their winning form in a hectic spell of four games in a week.

McDonnell commented: “Nothing has changed for us despite the defeat on Tuesday night.

“We set the players a target of 10 wins from the last 13 games and we’re still on track for that.

“The Potton match would have been a bonus victory so we now need to make sure we get back on it again on Saturday.

“We need to get a little run going again and make sure this doesn’t effect us.

“You are always disappointed when you don’t win games of football, but it’s not the first time it has happened.

“We will stick together, there will be no negativity and we’ll keep going and see where it takes us.

“They are an honest bunch of lads. We wanted to prove ourselves in the second half and make sure we didn’t lose those 45 minutes and we gave it a good go rather than roll over and lose the game 8-1.”

Gadsby added: “We spoke at half-time about keeping going and making sure that we worked hard and scrapped for everything.

“We created a couple of half-chances and were better defensively in the second half, but the damage had already been done.

“Potton are the best side we’ve played this season so fair play to them. They’ve got their own agenda and we have ours.

“We just want an honest performance from the lads each week with plenty of graft from players who stick at it.

“For us we’re already focused on Saturday and myself and Jim back the lads to put things right.”

Bourne travel to Long Buckby on Saturday before a derby double-header with Blackstones sees the two sides clash at Lincoln Road in the league on Easter Monday (3pm) before meeting again a couple of days later on Thursday night in the semi-finals of the Daniels Cup at Stamford’s Zeeco Stadium.

The busy run culminates with a league trip to Irchester next weekend, but McDonnell believes his side should not be fazed by the busy schedule.

He added: “They are all young lads and should be wanting to play as much as they can. It’s something I keep telling them because, when you get to an age where you can’t play any more, you wish you could.

“It would have been easy for them to hide on Tuesday night when you’re 4-1 down, but we still wanted the ball and kept battling away.”