Brilliant Bourne comeback brings dramatic derby delight for the Wakes

Bourne Town staged a dramatic derby comeback to claim the bragging rights with a 4-3 away success at Blackstones on Wednesday night.

The Wakes looked like they were heading for a fourth successive United Counties League Division One defeat when Blackstones shrugged off a sluggish start to race into a 3-1 interval lead.

However, three goals in the final 20 minutes turned the match in Bourne’s favour with Gavin Cooke keeping his cool to net the winning goal from the penalty spot with just two minutes remaining.

That ensured a winning return to his former club for joint Bourne boss Phil Gadsby who was delighted with the victory.

Gadsby said: “It’s always extra special to win a derby and for me personally coming back here.

“I thought we were brilliant in the second half. The lads did everything we had asked of them.”

Bourne had made the brighter start to the derby duel and deservedly took an eighth minute lead through Adam Rothery who finished clinically after efforts from Zak Munton and Jezz Goldson-Williams had been repelled by the Stones rearguard.

Rothery then saw another goalbound effort blocked by a timely intervention from Ben Easson while Munton rifled a fierce shot over the home crossbar.

Stones centre-back Matt Simpson then needed to produce a flying header to divert a Goldson-Williams effort over his own goal before a cracking free-kick from Cooke rattled the crossbar.

Bourne were unable to add to their tally though after a dominant start and were then left reeling by a quick-fire goal treble from Stones.

The home side had signalled their intent when Jones De Sousa skipped clear before chipping his shot wide of the Bourne goal.

But they made no mistake moments later when Harry Peasgood’s marauding run created the chance for Ben Porter to let fly from distance to bring Blackstones back on level terms.

The equaliser spurred Stones on and rocked Bourne with the home side taking the lead shortly after.

Peasgood was this time the goalscorer as he timed his run to perfection to lob over the advancing Alex Brown to put Stones in front despite strong Bourne protests for offside.

Two then became three as Peasgood was again the provider after teeing up Porter to slot home his second goal of the game.

Bourne regained their composure during the half-time break and came out looking to find their way back into the contest.

Stones though held off the initial impetus from the Wakes and had strong penalty appeals turned down when player-boss Lee Clarke went down under a challenge from Brown.

Bourne made the most of the let off though with Brown providing the assist for the goal that gave the Wakes hope.

The visiting custodian raced out of his area before gliding past a couple of challenges and launching a long ball forward that was latched onto by Robbie Pearce.

Pearce’s route to goal against his former club was blocked by Stones goalkeeper Aaron Bellairs, but the ball fell invitingly for Rothery to tuck home a composed finish.

This sparked new life into the Wakes and they were back on level terms shortly after when Bellairs produced a super save to tip away Pearce’s effort that was destined for the bottom corner but Eddie McDonald was first to react to blast home the equaliser.

Bourne then bagged what proved to be the winner with two minutes remaining as the home side were punished for an apparent push in the box following a Wakes corner and Cooke stepped up to calmly convert the resultant spot kick.

Stones were then reduced to 10 men when substitute Liam Buttery was sent off in injury time for kicking out at McDonald following a tussle on the halfway line.

Rothery was then denied his hat-trick by a superb last-ditch tackle from Jake Pell as Bourne looked to catch Stones on the break during seven minutes of injury-time while also keeping a couple of late home attacks at bay to ensure they tasted derby delight against their hosts for the first time this season.

Stones: Bellairs, Easson, Bates, Pell, Simpson, Jelleyman, Porter, Peasgood, De Sousa, Clarke, Elwood (Buttery). Not used: Edmondson, Hands, Crockett.

Wakes: Brown, Smitheringale, Palmer, Cooke, McDonald, Rothery (Currall), Moss (Forster), Pearce, Schiavi, Munton, Goldson-Williams (Bottereill). Not used: Corby, Zealand.