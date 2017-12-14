Clarke’s looking to find the right balance for Blackstones

Joint Blackstones boss Lee Clarke is looking to find the right balance for his side to ensure they continue their free-scoring form.

Stones have plundered 13 goals in three United Counties League Division One games since Clarke and co-boss Daniel French took over at the ALH Recruitment Stadium.

However, they have also conceded eight goals in those three league games despite a disciplined defensive display in Saturday’s 5-2 home success over Burton Park Wanderers.

And Clarke wants his side to continue their quest to discover the perfect combination ahead of Saturday’s home match with basement side S&L Corby.

He said: “I was really pleased with the performance on Saturday because it was a big step forward for us defensively. There is still work for us to do as a team defensively because we are conceding too many goals, but Saturday was the best we have defended since we took charge.

“We look very dangerous going forward and look like we can score at ease. We’re creating and scoring for fun at the minute which gives you a chance in any football match.

“It’s just a case of finding the right balance now because, although there are things to work on, we don’t want to do something that’s going to affect us going forward.”

Saturday’s success moved Stones up to fifth place in the Division One standings, having taken seven points from their last three games.

They host an S&L side on Saturday who have lost all 20 league games so far, but Clarke is warning his side against complacency.

He added: “On paper and looking at the form table, it should be an easy win but in football things never turn out like that.

“We are obviously going to be strong favourites, but it’s still only 11 against 11 and they will be doing all they can to pick up their first points.

“Their games recently have been a lot closer than the league table suggests they should be. They have tightened up and have been in games for much longer.”

Teenager Adam Chambers made his first appearance as a substitute for Blackstones in Saturday’s win after joining the ranks from St Neots.

Clarke continued: “Adam’s only 17 but he did really well and we’ll keep looking at bulking up the squad, but we will only bring the right people in.

“We haven’t had a full squad available yet because when we have then we’re more than a match for anyone.”