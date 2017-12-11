Cracking away success moves Daniels to within two points of play-off places

Stamford moved within two points of the Evo-Stik League Division One South play-off places after a cracking 2-0 away success at Chasetown on Saturday.

A goal in each half from Ben George and Liam Adams secured back-to-back league successes and move the Daniels up into ninth spot ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Market Drayton.

The hosts had done some incredible work before the game to clear snow from their pitch to ensure the game went ahead.

However, they fell behind after just three minutes when excellent work from Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson created an opening for George to slot home.

The Daniels almost doubled their lead eight minutes later as the ball fell to Adams whose curling shot went just wide.

Another good opportunity came Stamford’s way after 21 minutes when Eliot Putman’s cross was turned goalwards by Fortnam-Tomlinson. His shot was spilled by home goalkeeper Curtis Pond but the ball rebounded to safety off the post.

Chasetown’s first opening came shortly after, but Muzzy Nduna blazed a shot high and wide from range.

Chances were created at both ends as the first half drew to a close with Nduna going close with a header from close range while Adams brought a good save out of Pond at the other end.

Nduna sent another header wide for the hosts while Jack Langston’s effort from distance fail to trouble Dan Haystead in the Stamford goal.

Haystead was forced into a great save five minutes into the second half when he dived high to his left to turn away a free-kick from Will Whieldon.

George made a good block to deny Whieldon before the Daniels doubled their lead after 65 minutes.

Adams drove at the home defence before playing the ball into Jake Duffy who picked out Adams with a great cross and the in-form frontman finished from close range.

Chasetown were denied a route back into the game shortly after by a great block from Putman as Nduna tried to finish from close range.

Jimmy O’Neill then saw a looping header clip the Stamford crossbar before Haystead made another superb save to keep out a header from a Chasetown free-kick.

George was forced off following a heavy challenge with five minutes remaining as, despite Haystead having to make routine save in stoppage time from a Langston header, Stamford saw out the remainder of the game for a vital away success against one of their promotion rivals.

Stamford: Haystead, George (Challinor), Putman, Armstrong, Eze, Gordon, Morgan, Duffy, Wells (Smith), Adams, Fortnam-Tomlinson (Hollis). Not used: Burgess.

Attendance: 164.