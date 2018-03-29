Daniels aim to continue to dazzle against leading lights

Boss Graham Drury is hoping his side can continue to have the Midas touch against their promotion rivals in a crucial weekend for the Daniels.

Fifth-placed Stamford host a Chasetown side on Saturday who are currently one spot and three points behind the Daniels in the race to secure an Evo-Stik League Division One South play-off berth.

They then make the short trip to face Drury’s former club Corby Town on Easter Monday looking to complete a league double over both opponents.

They won 2-1 at a snow-bound Chasetown in December before beating Corby at the Zeeco Stadium on Boxing Day.

And it’s Stamford’s run of success against their fellow play-off contenders that Drury is hoping will stand them in good stead for the crucial clashes.

They are one of only two teams this season to have beaten champions-elect Basford while also taking the lions share of the points against second-placed Alvechurch and Bedworth who are currently third.

Just one defeat in 17 home league games has also featured Zeeco successes against play-off contenders Leek Town and Lincoln United.

Drury commented: “We have done well against the top sides this season and I always look forward to pitting my wits against them.

“Chasetown were a decent outfit at their place. They played some good stuff and really came at us so it’s going to be a tough one.

“I expect them to come and give it a go because they’re a good footballing side, but we’ve been very good at home this season.

“Every game is going to be tough from now on. I watched Corby on Monday night and they played very well and deserved the win.

“You’ve got the old club syndrome thrown in as well so we’ve got two really tough games coming up.”

Stamford go into the double bill of Easter action having lost just once in their last nine league games.

That run has seen the Daniels concede just three goals, having kept four clean sheets in the last five games.

However, goals have been in short supply with Stamford scoring just twice in their last five league games after being held to a goalless draw at Belper last weekend.

Drury said: “Defensively we have been very good, but we haven’t scored enough goals. We’re not panicking though. We’ve got to keep putting the balls in the right areas and hopefully it falls for us.

“I wasn’t frustrated with the performance last Saturday because we created plenty of chances, but their keeper made some good saves and they got some good blocks in.

“We kept creating chances and I’d be more worried if that wasn’t the case.

“We don’t need to panic and start going long. We need to keep doing what we’re doing and have the belief that the goals will come.

“We won our personal battles on Saturday and we will stay positive and keep believing. We trained as a group this week and everyone has the same attitude about wanting to succeed and I can’t ask for any more than that.

“The boys are right up for it and we’ve got to make sure we go out, stick the ball in the back of the net and get the points.

“There will be plenty more twists and turns before the end of the season so we just need to make sure we do our job.”

Stamford are confident that the injuries which forced Kieran Wells, Liam Adams and Jake Duffy to be replaced last Saturday will have cleared in time for this weekend with all three expected to be fit.