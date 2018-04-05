Daniels are urged to finish with a flourish

Buoyant boss Graham Drury is urging his in-form Stamford side to finish their season with a flourish.

Stamford have just six games remaining as they aim to clinch a place in the Evo-Stik League Division One South play-off places.

Fifth-placed Stamford currently have a six-point cushion over those sides currently outside the play-off spots.

They face a derby double this week with Saturday’s trip to Spalding United being followed by the rearranged match at Corby Town on Wednesday night (April 11) folllowing the postponement of Easter Monday’s clash with the Steelmen.

And Drury believes his side should go into the crucial contests full of confidence after producing their best performance of the season in Saturday’s home drubbing of promotion rivals Chasetown.

Drury said: “The lads are really buoyant and up for the challenge. If we can follow Saturday with a repeat performance then I’d be chuffed.

“We know what’s in front of us and we’re going into it full of confidence. Everyone is sticking together and there’s a lot of belief.

“It’s not an easy run-in because we’ve got two derbies against Corby and Spalding who will be desperate to beat us while Gresley have got a lot of connections to the club and they’re always a difficult side to play against.

“Those three teams will be really up for it while we’ve got to go and play on the 3G pitch at Romulus who are scrapping for their lives.

“We’ve then got Cleethorpes on the last day of the season and we both could be fighting for a play-off place.”

Stamford make the short trip to Spalding on Saturday looking to continue their run of fine form against an inconsistent Tulips side.

The Daniels have lost just once in 10 league games while Spalding’s fluctuating fortunes were highlighted when they lost at home to mid-table Loughborough last week having won away at second-placed Alvechurch seven days earlier.

Drury commented: “Spalding are a very direct side with long balls and long throws into the box and you’re likely to concede if you’re caught napping.

“We’ve got to make sure we go there full of confidence, move the ball quickly, get it in good areas and take our chances again.

“We know it’s going to be difficult as their pitch isn’t in very good condition, but it was very damp on Saturday and we passed the ball very well. We’ve got to have the belief that we can play on any surface and put in a performance.

It’s important we get ourselves up for every game because it doesn’t matter how we get the wins now. It’s not necessarily all about the performances – it’s about winning and I’d happily take a scrappy 1-0 every week.

“We just need to keep rocking and rolling. The most pleasing thing about last Saturday was the boost of confidence going into six really vital games.

“We’ve won six, drawn three and lost just once in the last 10 games so it’s quite frustrating that we’re still only in fifth place.

“I thought we might have knocked off a few of the teams above us, but everyone seems to be on a good run at the moment. It shows the quality of the sides around us.”

n Stamford’s home match with Gresley Rovers has been moved back to Monday, April 24.

n Ground staff who prepare the playing surface at Stamford’s Zeeco Stadium have been listed among the finalists in the inaugural GreenFields Pitch of the Year Awards.

Stamford have been shortlisted for the Division One South award alongside Belper Town and Loughborough Dynamo for the top surface accolade which will be presented at the league’s annual end of season dinner in June.