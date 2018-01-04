Daniels determined to make amends for derby despair

Daniels boss Graham Drury wants his players to show how much their disappointing derby defeat hurt his promotion-chasing charges.

Stamford slipped out of the Evo-Stik League Division One South play-off places on Monday after a 2-0 loss at struggling Peterborough Sports.

They now face a tough trip to in-form Lincoln United on Saturday with Drury urging his players to take out their disappointment on their county rivals.

He said: “I was so disappointed after Monday because we didn’t perform well.

“It wasn’t good enough and the players were really disappointed with themselves.

“There was a real disappointment in the camp. There were no smiling faces which, as a manager, is what you want to see after a defeat.

“Talk can be cheap though so we’ve got to go out and make sure we put it right in Saturday’s game.

“Everybody is talking about wanting to be in the play-offs so we’ve got to go out and back that up in what will be a really tough game. We need to show our mettle.”

Stamford travel to face a Whites side who have won four of their last five league games while plundering 20 goals.

The Daniels ran out 3-0 winners in the October meeting at the Zeeco Stadium, but Drury is expecting a very different proposition on Saturday against a Lincoln side who have defeated high-flying Frickley and Corby in recent weeks as well as trouncing Belper 8-1 last weekend.

Drury added: “We need to show how big our character is to turn it around. We’ve got to dust ourselves down and go again.

“Lincoln have had a bit extra rest than us as their game was off on Monday and they are going to be buoyant after winning 8-1 on Saturday.

“They were on a bit of a downer when we played them last time and we bossed that game, but they have turned things around and are now on a real high.

“They’ve now got all their back-line fit again which, like it did to us on Monday, can hurt you when you haven’t got everyone available.

“It’s been a bit crazy for us because we had a lot of injuries to the forwards early on in the season and now we’ve got them at the back which is difficult to deal with.”

Right-back Ben George – who has missed the last two games with a back injury – is showing signs of improvement while midfielder Mike Armstrong should return after a sickness bug curtailed his involvement on Monday.

Centre halves Henry Eze (knee) and Delroy Gordon (ankle) were both being assessed at training last night (Thursday) after playing through the pain barrier on Monday.

Drury added: “Henry and Del didn’t have to play because they were far from fit, but the fact they were prepared to shows that they are here for the right reasons.

“We looked at getting a centre-half in and, the fact we didn’t, certainly wasn’t for the want of trying.

“Certain players I spoke to didn’t want to play because of it being after New Year’s Eve while others thought it was unfair on their clubs just to play one game.

“We also had a loan lined up which fell through at the last minute so we had to go with what we had.”

Saturday’s match will be final game of striker Bradley Wells’ loan spell as he is being recalled by Gainsborough Trinity after his one month stay with the Daniels.