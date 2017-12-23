Search

Daniels drop out of play-off places after away draw

Bradley Wells scored for the second successive game to put Stamford ahead at Carlton on Saturday.
Stamford slipped out of the Evo-Stik League Division One South play-off places after a 1-1 draw at Carlton Town on Saturday.

Bradley Wells scored for the second successive game to put Graham Drury’s side ahead eight minutes before half-time.

However, the hosts equalised seven minutes into the second period as Stamford finished the match with 10 men following the injury-time dismissal of Jordan Smith who picked up two bookings.

The draw drops the Daniels down to seventh place in the league, level on points with sixth-placed Stocksbridge Park Steels who visit Stamford next weekend.

Stamford are next in action on Boxing Day when second-placed Corby Town visit the Zeeco Stadium for a 1pm kick-off.